LeBron James: 'Everything Is a Charge' in HS, CBB After UCLA-Gonzaga Foul Call

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang was called for a charge with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation of the Bruins' eventual 93-90 overtime loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Final Four of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James provided his take after the call, which occurred with UCLA and Gonzaga tied at 81:

Juzang would have gone to the free-throw line for two shots if referees called a blocking foul on Gonzaga's Drew Timme.

Juzang, a 90 percent free-throw shooter, almost certainly would have nailed at least one. That would have forced Gonzaga to get off a game-winning shot attempt from full court with just 1.1 seconds left.

Instead, the charge was called, leading to an incredible overtime period that featured a game-tying putback layup from Juzang before Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs nailed the game-winning three-pointer from just beyond half court.

Timme had an excellent game outside the charge, scoring 25 points (six in overtime). He played the end of regulation and all of overtime with four fouls.

Juzang was exceptional as well, leading all scorers with 29 points.