    LeBron James: 'Everything Is a Charge' in HS, CBB After UCLA-Gonzaga Foul Call

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    UCLA guard Johnny Juzang was called for a charge with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation of the Bruins' eventual 93-90 overtime loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Final Four of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James provided his take after the call, which occurred with UCLA and Gonzaga tied at 81:

    Juzang would have gone to the free-throw line for two shots if referees called a blocking foul on Gonzaga's Drew Timme.

    Juzang, a 90 percent free-throw shooter, almost certainly would have nailed at least one. That would have forced Gonzaga to get off a game-winning shot attempt from full court with just 1.1 seconds left.

    Instead, the charge was called, leading to an incredible overtime period that featured a game-tying putback layup from Juzang before Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs nailed the game-winning three-pointer from just beyond half court.

    Timme had an excellent game outside the charge, scoring 25 points (six in overtime). He played the end of regulation and all of overtime with four fouls.

    Juzang was exceptional as well, leading all scorers with 29 points.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Gonzaga Opens as -5 Favorite

      See early title odds as Bulldogs are set to clash with Baylor. Who you betting on? 🤔

      Gonzaga Opens as -5 Favorite
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Gonzaga Opens as -5 Favorite

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners & Losers of Men's Final Four 👀

      😬 Gonzaga survives toughest test 🤕 Houston’s elite defense ➡️ Full takeaways in app

      Winners & Losers of Men's Final Four 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Winners & Losers of Men's Final Four 👀

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Suggs on OT vs. UCLA: 'I Can't Put This One into Words'

      Suggs on OT vs. UCLA: 'I Can't Put This One into Words'
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Suggs on OT vs. UCLA: 'I Can't Put This One into Words'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Davion Mitchell's Precision Is Unlocking Baylor

      Baylor star showed out in the tournament and it's time to pay respects to the guard ➡️

      Davion Mitchell's Precision Is Unlocking Baylor
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Davion Mitchell's Precision Is Unlocking Baylor

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report