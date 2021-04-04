    Gonzaga's Mark Few: Jalen Suggs Has That 'Magical Aura' After OT Shot to Stun UCLA

    Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few said that Bulldogs point guard Jalen Suggs has a "magical aura" after the freshman drilled the game-winning three-pointer from just beyond half court to give the Bulldogs a 93-90 win over UCLA in the Final Four on Saturday.

    "He's got that magical aura," Few told reporters. "He makes them in practice. ... I was staring right at it and I was like, 'That’s in.' And it was."

    Suggs provided his own comments on the moment postgame:

    Suggs had authored another magical moment earlier in the game when he got up to block a Cody Riley shot before dishing a half-court pass between four other UCLA defenders to find Drew Timme for a dunk and a 79-77 lead late in regulation:

    More work needed to be done, but Suggs put Gonzaga into the finals with one of the greatest shots in NCAA tournament history.

    Suggs, who finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, will look to make Gonzaga the first undefeated men's Division I team since 1976 when the Bulldogs take on Baylor for the national title Monday.

