Jazz Break NBA Record After Making 18 3s in 1st Half vs. Magic

The Utah Jazz are coming for a Western Conference long dominated by the Golden State Warriors—and they're taking down the Warriors' records, too.

On Saturday, the Jazz set an NBA record with 18 three-pointers in the first half against the Orlando Magic, surpassing the 17 threes hit by Golden State in 2018.

Utah hoisted 31 shots behind the arc in the first two frames with seven from Donovan Mitchell, four from Joe Ingles, three from Jordan Clarkson, two from Bojan Bogdanovic, two from Georges Niang and one from Miye Oni falling before halftime.

The Jazz went into intermission with a 78-40 lead and finished with a 137-91 victory.

Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors were the only Utah players on the floor Saturday night who did not attempt a three-pointer, though it might have been worth trying the way the shots were falling across the roster.

Overall the Jazz went 26-of-55 from deep. More than enough to secure a win and set a record in the process.