Lakers' Anthony Davis Reportedly Responds to Motorcycle Crash to Help Security Guard

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash reportedly involving his security guard in Los Angeles on Saturday, per TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that one person was transported to the hospital. TMZ provided the following details:

"It's unclear if the person transported was AD's security guard, but it'd be a safe bet that it was. We're told by people close to AD that he simply showed up to check on his guy—but we've been assured AD was not involved in the accident himself...and only showed up after the fact since he was nearby. What we do know for sure...AD's security is said to be in stable condition."

Video and images provided by TMZ Sports appear to show Davis standing on the intersection of Cashmere St. and S. Sepulveda Blvd. in the Brentwood Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles. S. Sepulveda Blvd. runs parallel to Interstate 405.

A masked Davis spoke with law enforcement and stood alongside an ambulance. Video provided from TMZ Sports later showed Davis leaving the scene.

Davis is in his second season with the Lakers after winning the NBA championship with the team last year. The eight-time All-Star is currently sidelined with a right calf strain.