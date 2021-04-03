Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Sued for Allegedly Dumping Trash on Neighbor's Land

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Jusuf Nurkic is being sued by his Oregon neighbor for allegedly dumping trash in a cattle grazing area fenced off from the forward's property, according Kale Williams of The Oregonian.

The neighbor, Kent Seida, is seeking $8,674 from Nurkic to repair damage to the fence and remove the garbage tossed into the grazing area.

Aaron Mesh of the Willamette Week obtained court filings that detail the alleged offense:

"Along the property line between the two properties, there is a fence to confine cattle that graze the Seida Property. On or about April 23, 2021, Defendant caused debris including trash, tree limbs, concrete, and rocks from the Nurkic Property to be dumped over the fence and onto the Seida Property. In the process, the fence on the Seida Property was damaged."

Seida said Nurkic did not respond to previous, personal demands for payment over the alleged damage, and Mesh noted the Seida family has "an extensive history of property disputes in civil court."

Nurkic has yet to comment on the case.