    Isaiah Thomas Honors Kobe Bryant, Chooses No. 24 Jersey with Pelicans

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 3, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Isaiah Thomas is getting another chance at playing in the NBA and will honor Kobe Bryant in the process.

    After the guard signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the team announced he'll wear No. 24 Saturday. Thomas retweeted the announcement and shouted out Bryant:

    Thomas has been out of the league since February 2020 but did appear on Team USA during FIBA qualifying victories over the Bahamas and Mexico a few weeks ago. The 32-year-old showed he was healthy and still able to make plays at a high level. He just needs to prove it in the NBA. 

    A Pelicans team weathering a few injuries gave him that opportunity. 

    Thomas averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 40 games with the Wizards in 2019-20. If he gets anywhere near those marks with New Orleans, he can expect to stick around longer than 10 days. 

