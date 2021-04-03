Isaiah Thomas Honors Kobe Bryant, Chooses No. 24 Jersey with Pelicans

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas is getting another chance at playing in the NBA and will honor Kobe Bryant in the process.

After the guard signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the team announced he'll wear No. 24 Saturday. Thomas retweeted the announcement and shouted out Bryant:

Thomas has been out of the league since February 2020 but did appear on Team USA during FIBA qualifying victories over the Bahamas and Mexico a few weeks ago. The 32-year-old showed he was healthy and still able to make plays at a high level. He just needs to prove it in the NBA.

A Pelicans team weathering a few injuries gave him that opportunity.

Thomas averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 40 games with the Wizards in 2019-20. If he gets anywhere near those marks with New Orleans, he can expect to stick around longer than 10 days.