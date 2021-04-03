Isaiah Thomas Honors Kobe Bryant, Chooses No. 24 Jersey with Pelicans

Isaiah Thomas Honors Kobe Bryant, Chooses No. 24 Jersey with PelicansApril 3, 2021
Isaiah Thomas is getting another chance at playing in the NBA and will honor Kobe Bryant in the process.
After the guard signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the team announced he'll wear No. 24 Saturday. Thomas retweeted the announcement and shouted out Bryant:
Thomas has been out of the league since February 2020 but did appear on Team USA during FIBA qualifying victories over the Bahamas and Mexico a few weeks ago. The 32-year-old showed he was healthy and still able to make plays at a high level. He just needs to prove it in the NBA.
A Pelicans team weathering a few injuries gave him that opportunity.
Thomas averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 40 games with the Wizards in 2019-20. If he gets anywhere near those marks with New Orleans, he can expect to stick around longer than 10 days.
Lonzo Delivers Praise to LeBron Over 'Space Jam' Trailer