Report: Bucks' Darvin Ham to Interview for Texas Tech Head Coaching Vacancy

Following Chris Beard's departure, Texas Tech is reportedly going to interview one of its most famous alums for the vacant men's head basketball coaching job.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Texas Tech has received permission from the Milwaukee Bucks to interview assistant coach Darvin Ham this weekend.

Beard was officially introduced as the head coach at the University of Texas on Thursday.

Chip Brown of 247Sports reported that Beard agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract to replace Shaka Smart. The 48-year-old graduated from Texas in 1995 and was a graduate assistant for the program under Tom Penders.

Ham transferred to Texas Tech in 1993 after spending one season at Otero Junior College. He appeared in 90 games over three years with the Red Raiders and averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Since retiring from professional basketball as a player in 2008, Ham has been a coach for the past 13 seasons. He was a head coach for the 2010-11 season with the New Mexico Thuderbirds in the NBA G League.

Ham has been one of Mike Budenholzer's top assistants dating back to 2013-14 with the Atlanta Hawks. He joined Budenholzer with the Bucks in 2018.

Texas Tech reached the national title game during the 2018-19 season with a 31-7 record. It made the NCAA tournament this season as a No. 6 seed but lost 68-66 to Arkansas in the second round.