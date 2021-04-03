Nets' Kevin Durant Likely to Return from Hamstring Injury Next Week, Steve Nash Says

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Already sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, the Brooklyn Nets are expecting to get Kevin Durant back from a hamstring injury very soon.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters there's a "high probability" that Durant returns next week, with "a chance" it happens as soon as Monday against the New York Knicks.

Durant hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 13 against the Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA Finals MVP was initially ruled out for "at least two games" with a mild hamstring strain.

The Nets announced on Feb. 26 that Durant would sit out through the All-Star break after having an MRI.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on March 15 that the Nets were "being cautious with" Durant and would likely hold him out of games for at least one to two more weeks.

Thanks to the addition of James Harden in a January trade with the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn hasn't skipped a beat with Durant unable to play.

The Nets have won 18 of 21 games without Durant in his latest period of absence. Their 34-15 record is 0.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In addition to the Knicks game on Monday, Brooklyn also plays the New Orleans Pelicans (April 7) and Los Angeles Lakers (April 10) next week.

Durant was playing at a high level before his injury. The 11-time All-Star is averaging 29.0 points on 52.4 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 19 appearances this season.