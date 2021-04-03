    Qudus Wahab Reportedly Transferring to Maryland From Georgetown

    Adam WellsApril 3, 2021
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Center Qudus Wahab is reportedly transferring from Georgetown to Maryland. 

    Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the Terrapins are getting the 6'11" junior, with the addition coming just one week after he entered the transfer portal. 

    Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing issued a statement on March 25 after Wahab entered the transfer portal.

    “Q was an important piece of our success this year, and he needs to do what he feels is best for him," said Ewing. "I want to wish him luck in his future. After an exciting postseason, we are ready to focus on the 2021-22 season.”

    Wahab was named to the All-Big East tournament team this season for helping the Hoyas secure an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. He averaged 14.3 points on 61.3 percent shooting and 8.3 rebounds in those four games. 

    The 2020-21 season was a breakout year for Wahab. He led Georgetown with 8.2 rebounds and ranked second on the team with 12.7 points per game. 

    Maryland is coming off a disappointing season with a 17-14 record. The Terps finished eighth in the Big Ten standings but made the NCAA tournament as a No. 10 seed. They beat Connecticut in the Round of 64 before losing to Alabama. 

