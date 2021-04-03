    Video: LeBron James, Don Cheadle Star in New 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer

    Adam WellsApril 3, 2021

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    The much-anticipated full-length trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has dropped online. 

    LeBron James takes center stage in the trailer along with Don Cheadle in the sequel to the 1996 hit starring Michael Jordan:

    Based on the details, the story appears to be set up with James' son, Dom, getting trapped in a virtual world.

    Cheadle shows up as Al-G Rhythm to demand that James play a game of basketball to get his son back to the real world.

    While in the animated world, James and Looney Tunes members Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Co. come across other classic animated characters, including The Iron Giant. 

    The trailer also includes a reference to the iconic image of James, while playing for the Miami Heat, going up for a dunk with Dwyane Wade having his arms outstretched. In the movie, though, the famous Wade pose is done by Lola Bunny.

    Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

