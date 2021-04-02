    Lakers, Clippers Announce Fans Will Return to Staples Center Beginning April 15

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 2, 2021

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers will begin welcoming a limited amount of fans back to Staples Center later this month, the teams announced on Friday. 

    After playing without any spectators since last March, the reigning champions will have fans in seats starting with a home game against the Boston Celtics on April 15. The Clippers will do the same a few days later on April 18 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

    Both title contenders expect to keep fans in the building throughout their respective postseason runs. 

    For the Lakers, its an opportunity to begin celebrating last year's NBA title in earnest after the coronavirus pandemic forced the team to scrap any plans for a championship parade or banner raising ceremony after defeating the Miami Heat in the Finals last summer. 

    It's unclear how many fans will be able to purchase tickets or what a timeline looks like to increase capacity. 

    Some teams across the league, including the Celtics and Denver Nuggets, also began allowing fans to return in recent weeks. 

    Major League Baseball expects the majority of its stadiums to seat fans at varying capacity levels this season with the Texas Rangers offering full capacity for its season opener. 

    In Southern California, the Lakers and Clippers continue taking things slowly.

    Still, it's a much-needed step in a positive direction for Los Angeles basketball fans that's sure to get players on both teams just as hyped as those in the stands. 

