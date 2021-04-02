    WWE's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Call Out UFC's Daniel Cormier on Twitter

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 3, 2021

    Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

    WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his "special counsel," Paul Heyman, called out former UFC champion and current color commentator Daniel Cormier on Twitter on Friday.

    Cormier then fired back:

    The back-and-forth started after Reigns spoke with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, who asked the champion whether he preferred one-on-one or Triple Threat matches (18-minute mark).

    “I like one-on-one to be honest. I’ll smash anybody one-on-one, whether it’s Daniel Bryan one-on-one, Edge one-on-one, D.C. [Cormier]. I’ll smash ‘em all one-on-one, it don’t matter to me. Get him from behind the table, get him back in the gym, maybe, maybe he could have a chance, I don't know. It'd be a short story."

    Reigns is facing Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match to headline WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.

    We'll see if a Reigns-Cormier WWE match happens sometime down the line, but for now, Reigns has his sights set on defending his belt April 11 against Daniel Bryan and Edge.

