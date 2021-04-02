    Warriors' Draymond Green: Fighting for Playoff Play-in Spot Doesn't Motivate Me

    Adam WellsApril 2, 2021

    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn't using the possibility of being in the play-in tournament as motivation. 

    Green spoke to reporters about the play-in tournament following Thursday's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat:

    "To be honest with you, I don't go into these games thinking like, 'Man, we need to win these games to get to the playoffs. I hate f--king losing, so when I step on the floor I want to win. But I'll be 100 percent honest with you, fighting for a play-in spot does not motivate me. We're in what, [9th]? Fighting for a [play-in] spot doesn't motivate me at all."

    The play-in tournament will pit the No. 7 seed against the No. 8 seed and the No. 9 seed vs. the No. 10 seed in both conferences. The winner of the 7-8 game will be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, while the loser will host the winner of the 9-10 game for the final spot. 

    The Warriors have been in a tailspin since getting a season-high four games over .500 (19-15) after a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 26. 

    They have lost 10 of their last 14 games, including five of the past six, and are two games under .500 for the first time since starting the year 0-2. They did play four of those games from March 19 to 26 without Stephen Curry because of a tailbone injury. 

    Despite the recent struggles, Golden State is still in the mix for a spot in the play-in tournament. It's currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth spot. 

    The Warriors are trying to make the playoffs after finishing with the NBA's worst record (15-50) last season. 

