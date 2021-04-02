    Draymond Green: Steph Curry Playing Through Tailbone Injury Something to Admire

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 2, 2021

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green praised teammate Stephen Curry for playing through a bruised tailbone in a chat with reporters on Thursday evening following the team's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat.

    "He's definitely in pain...so for him to come out there and give all that he got, going through the pain that he's going through on a nightly basis for the last few nights—it's something to follow," Green said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "And I hope our young guys see that, because I do."

    Curry missed five games with a bruised tailbone, and the team proceeded to go 1-4 in that span. However, the two-time NBA MVP returned Monday and scored 32 points in a 116-102 win over the Chicago Bulls. He then added 36 points against Miami.

    It's not a guarantee that Curry plays Friday against the Toronto Raptors, as the point guard told reporters he had to see how he felt:

    Curry is averaging 29.2 points and 6.1 assists per game for the 23-25 Warriors, who are 10th in the Western Conference.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That spot is good enough for the final placement into the postseason play-in tournament field, but the Sacramento Kings sit just one game behind them.

    Golden State's game against Toronto will occur on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Tampa, Florida.

    Related

      Notes after Warriors lose in more ways than one against Heat

      Notes after Warriors lose in more ways than one against Heat
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Notes after Warriors lose in more ways than one against Heat

      Jacob Hutchinson
      via KNBR

      Don't Take Russ' Performances for Granted

      Westbrook dropped yet another triple-double. @AndrewDBailey explains why we shouldn't sleep on the Wiz star ➡️

      Don't Take Russ' Performances for Granted
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Don't Take Russ' Performances for Granted

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Warriors start road trip with loss to Heat

      Warriors start road trip with loss to Heat
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors start road trip with loss to Heat

      Jas Kang
      via Golden State Of Mind

      Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney roll ankles, don't return in Warriors-Heat

      Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney roll ankles, don't return in Warriors-Heat
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney roll ankles, don't return in Warriors-Heat

      RSN
      via RSN