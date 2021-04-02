Draymond Green: Steph Curry Playing Through Tailbone Injury Something to Admire

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green praised teammate Stephen Curry for playing through a bruised tailbone in a chat with reporters on Thursday evening following the team's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat.

"He's definitely in pain...so for him to come out there and give all that he got, going through the pain that he's going through on a nightly basis for the last few nights—it's something to follow," Green said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "And I hope our young guys see that, because I do."

Curry missed five games with a bruised tailbone, and the team proceeded to go 1-4 in that span. However, the two-time NBA MVP returned Monday and scored 32 points in a 116-102 win over the Chicago Bulls. He then added 36 points against Miami.

It's not a guarantee that Curry plays Friday against the Toronto Raptors, as the point guard told reporters he had to see how he felt:

Curry is averaging 29.2 points and 6.1 assists per game for the 23-25 Warriors, who are 10th in the Western Conference.

That spot is good enough for the final placement into the postseason play-in tournament field, but the Sacramento Kings sit just one game behind them.

Golden State's game against Toronto will occur on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Tampa, Florida.