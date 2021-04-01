College Slam Dunk Contest 2021: Morgan State's Troy Baxter Jr. Takes Home Title

Tony Quinn/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Troy Baxter Jr. is officially the top dunker in college basketball for 2021.

The Morgan State star clinched the College Slam Dunk Contest with a victory in the final round over Lindenwood's TJ Crockett at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

After Loren Cristian Jackson of Akron won the Men's 3-Point Championship, and Montana State's Tori Martell did the same in the Women's 3-Point Championship, the dunk contest provided quite the exclamation point to the skills competition.

Isaiah Miller of UNC-Greensboro made sure of that. The senior guard was first up to dunk and immediately pulled off a perfect score with a 360-degree windmill slam that shook an arena without fans.

Miller quickly looked like the player to beat but ended up withdrawing after an apparent leg injury in his second dunk attempt. The guard tried to jump over another player and came up limping after missing the try.

That was all the opening Baxter needed to advance to the finals.

Crockett won the 2021 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker contest to earn his entry into the College Slam Dunk Contest and put up a strong fight. He just wasn't enough to topple Baxter for the title.

"My focus was to make my dunks and not miss any," Baxter said. "I just wanted to put on a good show."

He certainly accomplished his mission.

Jackson and Martell provided the perfect opening act, and Baxter didn't miss his chance to finish things off.

In the last NCAA basketball event before the men's and women's Final Four games tip off, both divisions continued to live up to their enormous hype.