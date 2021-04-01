76ers' Dwight Howard: 'It's Lights Out' When Joel Embiid Returns from Knee Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It turns out Joel Embiid's knee injury was not a death blow to the Philadelphia 76ers title chances this season. In fact, it may have helped prove just how deep and talented this team is.

The Sixers are now 7-3 since Embiid's injury after knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 on Thursday and keeping pace with the Brooklyn Nets atop the Eastern Conference.

Dwight Howard believes the team's success without its franchise forward means they'll be able to run roughshod over the league when he returns.

If Embiid is able to return to his MVP-level of performance when he's healthy enough to rejoin the club, Howard may very well be correct in his assessment. The Kansas product is averaging 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.

He'll look to do more damage on the floor as soon as his body lets him.