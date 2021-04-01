    Daryl Morey Tweets 'What the F--k Is That' Gif at Hornets During Blowout vs. Nets

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 2, 2021

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers entered Thursday's action just 0.5 games back of the Brooklyn Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference—with a prime opportunity to flip that script. 

    The Sixers visited a lowly Cleveland Cavaliers team while the Nets hosted a surging Charlotte Hornets club. That gave Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey plenty of reasons to root for Charlotte. (Warning: Tweet contains profanity.) 

    With Brooklyn racing out to a 68-48 halftime lead, it's safe to say Morey's hope was misplaced. 

    The Hornets scored just 11 points in the first quarter and struggled to claw back as the Sixers took down the Cavs, 114-94.

    That'll teach Morey to root for teams that don't employ him. 

