    Hawks' John Collins Out at Least 1 Week; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

    Adam WellsApril 1, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    The Atlanta Hawks will be without star forward John Collins for at least one week because of an ankle injury. 

    Per an announcement from the team, Collins was diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain and bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. 

        

