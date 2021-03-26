Lou Williams Considered Retiring from NBA After Trade from Clippers to Hawks

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Lou Williams wasn't prepared to be traded by the Los Angeles Clippers, so much that the deal sending him to the Atlanta Hawks initially led him to consider walking away from the NBA.

In a post on Instagram, Williams said he "thought about retiring" when the trade was announced:

"You give so much to an organization and you wake up and boom, it’s no more. Then in true clipper nation fashion I was reminded that my talent and contribution was appreciated and It made me reflect on what’s to come. There’s plenty left in my tank and I’m privileged to continue my career in my backyard. LA, thank you. Love you. Appreciate you. Great times and memories!!! ATL, LouWillVille. Mr. Williams, welcome home."

Williams was dealt to the Hawks Thursday, along with two second-round draft picks and cash, for Rajon Rondo. He previously played in Atlanta for two seasons from 2012-14.

The Clippers originally acquired Williams in a trade with the Houston Rockets prior to the 2017-18 season. He was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in each of his first two seasons with the organization.

Williams has been one of the best scorers off the bench throughout his career, but especially during his time in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his first two seasons with the Clippers.