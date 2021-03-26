    NCAA: Men's Basketball Tournament Budget Almost Twice as Much as Women's in 2019

    Adam WellsMarch 26, 2021

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    According to the most recent available data, the NCAA men's tournament budget is nearly twice as much as the women's tournament. 

    Per information obtained by ESPN's Heather Dinich, the men's tournament had a budget of $28 million for the 2018-19 season, compared to $14.5 million for the women's tournament that same season. 

    Kathleen McNeely, the NCAA's chief financial officer, told Dinich the difference in budgets is "because of the scale of the two tournaments."

    "I'm not saying there might not be minor issues, but in my opinion, there is a lot of parity between the men's and women's basketball tournaments as we look at it from an individual student-athlete experience, which tends to be our focus," McNeely added. 

    The records also showed that the men's tournament in 2019 generated $864.6 million in total income that season, while the women's event that same season lost $2.8 million. 

    Dinich added that the disparity in budgets between the two events is, in part, because the women's tournament is held at the campus of the highest seed in a particular region for the first two rounds. 

    The men's tournament is held at various neutral-site arenas around the country, which leads to more costs. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The release of financial information comes after NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Thursday the organization hired a law firm "to evaluate our practices and policies [around the men's and women's tournaments] and provide recommendations on steps we can take to get better."

    Related

      CIN Reviewing MBB Allegations

      Cincinnati is beginning a review of allegations following mass roster exodus and reported rift between players and HC

      CIN Reviewing MBB Allegations
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      CIN Reviewing MBB Allegations

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Marquette Closing in on Shaka

      Texas men's hoops HC is expected to be hired for the same role at Marquette 'barring something unforeseen' (Rothstein)

      Marquette Closing in on Shaka
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Marquette Closing in on Shaka

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Top-10 Recruit Picks Gonzaga ⭐

      5-star guard from the class of 2021 Hunter Sallis chooses the Bulldogs over Kentucky, UNC and others

      Top-10 Recruit Picks Gonzaga ⭐
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Top-10 Recruit Picks Gonzaga ⭐

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      X-Factors for Every Sweet 16 Game 👀

      @kenyondavid highlights the key players and matchups to watch this weekend ➡️

      X-Factors for Every Sweet 16 Game 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      X-Factors for Every Sweet 16 Game 👀

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report