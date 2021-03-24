Woj: John Collins Expected to Stay with Hawks Amid NBA Trade Deadline Rumors

Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite being mentioned in trade rumors recently, John Collins is reportedly not going to be moved by the Atlanta Hawks this week.

On ESPN's Woj and Lowe Trade Deadline Special (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire), Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks aren't going to deal Collins.

Collins' long-term status with the Hawks has been up in the air since he turned down an extension offer prior to the start of this season that ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported was worth "in excess of $90 million."

Leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, Collins has been generating interest from a number of teams around the NBA.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons were all showing interest in the Hawks power forward.

O'Connor noted that Atlanta was seeking "one young player and a first-round draft pick to make a deal, or a package of similar value such as multiple first-round picks" if it was going to consider trading Collins.

Collins is eligible for restricted free agency this offseason, but Atlanta's recent surge up the Eastern Conference standings makes it difficult to justify trading him right now.

The Hawks won eight straight games prior to Tuesday's 119-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. They are in first place in the Southeast Division and are the No. 4 seed in the east with a 22-21 record.

Collins is averaging 18.3 points on 54.2 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 43 starts this season.