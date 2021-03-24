    Javale McGee Trade Rumors: 'Strong Sense' Cavaliers Center Is Moved by Deadline

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2021
    There is reportedly a "strong sense" Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee will be traded before Thursday's deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    Charania noted that "several contending teams" are in the mix for the veteran.

    McGee is averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just 15.2 minutes per game mostly off the bench this season. The 33-year-old is coming off his best performance of the year Monday with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

    The Cavaliers have been pushing a younger lineup to help prepare for the future. Jarrett Allen has become the starting center with veteran Andre Drummond getting zero minutes in the hopes of setting up a trade.

    With a 16-27 record entering Wednesday, Cleveland can deal its pending free agents for future assets as part of the rebuild, including McGee.

    Despite his limited action in 2020-21, McGee has proved he can be a valuable part of rotations for elite teams.

    The 7'0" rim-protector has won three NBA titles over the past four years, including last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won two in a row with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, appearing in 29 playoff games during this stretch (10 starts).

    He also showed he can be productive with increased playing time, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 2018-19 with the Lakers.

    McGee's skill set and experience could be perfect for a contending team looking to bolster its frontcourt depth heading into the playoffs. 

