Malcolm Brogdon Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Discussed Deal for Pacers Guard

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly had discussions with the Indiana Pacers regarding a deal for Malcolm Brogdon, but such a move is "unlikely," according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

The point guard has a $20.7 million salary in 2020-21 and is owed $44.3 million over the next two years, per Spotrac.

Mannix noted there is also concern for Brogdon's injury history. He's missed at least 15 games in each of the last three years and is currently dealing with a sore lower back.

A trade between the Hawks and Pacers would be interesting considering the different circumstances compared to a year ago.

Indiana finished last season 45-28 for the fourth seed in the East, while Atlanta missed the playoffs for the third year in a row at 20-47. In 2020-21, the Hawks are sitting at fourth in the conference at 22-21, while the Pacers have fallen to 19-23 and out of a projected playoff spot.

Atlanta, which is 6-1 since the All-Star break, could be a buyer ahead of Thursday's trade deadline and could benefit from another experienced player alongside a mostly young roster.

Rajon Rondo has been the team's secondary ball-handler alongside Trae Young, but the four-time All-Star has been in and out of the lineup and is averaging just 3.9 points in 27 appearances this year.

Brogdon would be a reliable scoring option next to Young after averaging 21.6 points in 40 games, which would be a career high. The addition could help the Hawks match up with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, which are both loaded with scorers.

Even if the upside is there, it appears a deal would be too risky for Atlanta.