Lakers Trade Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker, Draft Picks off Limits at Deadline

Despite injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren't going to shop Talen Horton-Tucker for help at the trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Lakers won't trade Horton-Tucker or a draft pick to potentially acquire a wing player (starts at 4:45 mark):

Windhorst noted that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is available in trade talks, but unless the Lakers decide to pair him with either Horton-Tucker or a pick, "I don't know if they're going to get the kind of wing that can make a difference."

The Lakers are in an enviable position to make roster changes right now. They have been linked to several players who could potentially receive a buyout if they aren't traded by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Windhorst reported on the latest episode of his podcast (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman) numerous teams around the NBA believe "that Andre Drummond is headed for the Lakers" if he gets bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain suffered in Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Davis has been out since Feb. 16 with a strained calf and Achilles injury.

The Lakers announced on March 13 that Davis will miss at least two more weeks when he will be re-evaluted.

A second-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Horton-Tucker has emerged as a key rotation piece for the Lakers this season. He's averaging 8.0 points on 44.8 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 40 appearances.

Horton-Tucker is eligible for restricted free agency this offseason.