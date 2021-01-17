    Nets' Kyrie Irving Upgraded to Questionable Ahead of Game vs. Bucks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021
    Sarah Stier

    Brooklyn Nets fans looking forward to watching Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant all play together reportedly may not have to wait for long.

    According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Irving is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has not played since Jan. 5 and has been away from the team because of personal reasons.

    Brooklyn defeated the Orlando Magic on Saturday in Harden's first game with the team and hinted at just how dangerous it could be when he dropped 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in a triple-double. 

    Durant scored 42 points, and it is frankly difficult to envision teams having any answers for this trio if they are all playing at their best.

    Irving, who missed that game because of the league's health and safety protocols, made headlines during his time away from the team when video of him attending a party without a mask circulated.

    The NBA announced it fined him $50,000 as a result, and ESPN's Bobby Marks reported the point guard forfeited $816,898 in salary for missing games.

    That absence could come to an end for Monday's contest, which may be an Eastern Conference Finals preview. After all, the Bucks have the two-time reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and plenty of firepower around him with Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and others.

    They may not have the offensive firepower that Brooklyn will, but the Nets may have trouble stopping them as well. Fans may get a chance to find out if Irving plays.

