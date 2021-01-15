Report: Kyrie Irving Won't Return for Nets vs. Magic Because of NBA Health Protocols

Report: Kyrie Irving Won't Return for Nets vs. Magic Because of NBA Health ProtocolsJanuary 16, 2021
Sarah Stier
Guard Kyrie Irving reportedly won't play for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, Irving's absence will be due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Irving has been away from the team since last week for personal reasons, and if he does not play Saturday, it will mark his sixth missed game in a row.
