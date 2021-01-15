    Report: Kyrie Irving Won't Return for Nets vs. Magic Because of NBA Health Protocols

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2021

    Sarah Stier

    Guard Kyrie Irving reportedly won't play for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

    According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, Irving's absence will be due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

    Irving has been away from the team since last week for personal reasons, and if he does not play Saturday, it will mark his sixth missed game in a row.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

