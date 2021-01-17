    Fred Hoiberg Tests Positive for COVID-19; Nebraska HC to Self-Isolate

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Head coach Fred Hoiberg of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins

    Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19:

    Hoiberg said he has been self-isolating since learning of his diagnosis. The 48-year-old noted he is experiencing symptoms, but his condition has improved.

    The Cornhuskers had previously paused activities due to positive tests within the program and announced Sunday they will postpone games through at least Jan. 24. A total of 12 individuals, including seven players, are currently quarantining or in isolation due to safety protocols.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

