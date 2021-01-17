Fred Hoiberg Tests Positive for COVID-19; Nebraska HC to Self-Isolate

Joe Robbins

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19:

Hoiberg said he has been self-isolating since learning of his diagnosis. The 48-year-old noted he is experiencing symptoms, but his condition has improved.

The Cornhuskers had previously paused activities due to positive tests within the program and announced Sunday they will postpone games through at least Jan. 24. A total of 12 individuals, including seven players, are currently quarantining or in isolation due to safety protocols.

