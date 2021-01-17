George Springer Rumors: Blue Jays Offered 5-Year Contract Worth More Than $100M

Alex Trautwig

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly opened their checkbook for one of the league's top available free agents.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays offered former Houston Astros star George Springer a five-year deal worth more than $100 million.

The Blue Jays join the New York Mets as the two teams who have "drawn the most significant interest" in the 31-year-old, who is entering his eighth year in the league, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.

A three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, Springer had a career year in 2019, when he hit .292 with 39 home runs and 96 RBI. In a pandemic-shortened season, he dipped slightly, with a .265 average, 14 home runs and 32 RBI through 51 outings.

He can perform in the postseason, as demonstrated by his 2017 World Series MVP nod that awarded his .379 average, five home runs and seven RBI en route to the title, but he's also consistently an offensive powerhouse. He has scored 100 runs and tacked on at least 80 RBI in three different seasons.

The Mets have already done some work during the offseason, adding shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a trade with Cleveland and signing catcher James McCann, but New York could have the edge in the Springer sweepstakes. A Connecticut native, Springer reportedly is interested in returning back home, per Morosi.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A youthful Blue Jays team would benefit from Springer's veteran leadership, in addition to his bat, and it's apparent that they've already imagined how he could fit into their system by offering him a three-digit deal.

But any team that is looking to land Springer this offseason should reportedly expect to lay out all the financial stops for him, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting that the star could sign a "bonanza deal."