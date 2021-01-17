Steve Nash: Kyrie Irving's Return to Nets Still TBD After James Harden's Debut

Nathaniel S. Butler

Kyrie Irving was cleared to return to basketball activities Saturday, but the Brooklyn Nets still don't know when he will play his next game.

"Hopefully, we're close. I can’t really give you a firm update on that. We have to assess that as we go," head coach Steve Nash said Saturday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "We do want to make sure he ramps accordingly so that he’s not susceptible to unnecessary injury and protect him the best we can. But hopefully, it will be a short period of time. That is to be determined, though."

Irving hasn't played since Jan. 5 and was away from the team for personal reasons. He returned and went through a five-day mandatory quarantine, giving him the opportunity to play when the team determines he is ready.

The Nets succeeded without him Saturday as James Harden tallied a triple-double in his debut with the team. Brooklyn earned a 112-115 win over the Orlando Magic.

