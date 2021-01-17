    James Harden Says He's Unselfish After Nets Debut: 'Doing Whatever it Takes to Win'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 17, 2021

    BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 16: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles after the game against the Orlando Magic on January 16, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler

    James Harden posted a 32-point, 14-assist, 12-rebound triple-double in his debut with the Brooklyn Nets, who took down the Orlando Magic 122-115 on Saturday.

    Harden spoke with reporters postgame about his performance.

    "I'm a hooper. I'm very unselfish. I'm doing whatever it takes to win," Harden said.

    Harden reiterated previous points about being unselfish and making his teammates better at his introductory press conference Friday following a question from Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports, who asked what aspects of his game would change or stay the same post-trade.

    Harden said that it was his job to score when needed, get his shooters shots, get his bigs finishes around the rim and make "the entire team better."

    "As long as I'm making my teammates better, it doesn't matter about the points," Harden said in closing.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I think everybody knows I can score the ball at a high clip, and that's where the sacrifice comes in at."

    Harden did a little of everything for the Nets en route to his monster stat line. He only needed 18 field-goal attempts for his 32 points and posted his highest single-game assist total since dishing 17 dimes in his 2020-21 season debut.

    Harden added four steals and a block in the seven-point win, which moved the 8-6 Nets to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. He did commit nine turnovers, but Harden connected on all eight of his free-throw attempts in the final three minutes to seal the victory.

    Harden will hit the court next on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Related

      Harden: Nets Will Be 'Scary Hours' When Kyrie Irving Returns

      Harden: Nets Will Be 'Scary Hours' When Kyrie Irving Returns
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Harden: Nets Will Be 'Scary Hours' When Kyrie Irving Returns

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Triple-Doubles in Debut, KD Drops 42 as Nets Beat Magic

      Harden Triple-Doubles in Debut, KD Drops 42 as Nets Beat Magic
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Harden Triple-Doubles in Debut, KD Drops 42 as Nets Beat Magic

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pacers Get Extra 2nd-Rd Pick, $2.6M from Nets

      Brooklyn sends $2.6M to Indiana along with Caris LeVert in revised trade

      Report: Pacers Get Extra 2nd-Rd Pick, $2.6M from Nets
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Report: Pacers Get Extra 2nd-Rd Pick, $2.6M from Nets

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Caris LeVert Out Indefinitely

      MRI revealed a small mass on LeVert's left kidney prior to finalizing trade to Pacers, will undergo further testing

      Caris LeVert Out Indefinitely
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Caris LeVert Out Indefinitely

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report