James Harden Says He's Unselfish After Nets Debut: 'Doing Whatever it Takes to Win'

Nathaniel S. Butler

James Harden posted a 32-point, 14-assist, 12-rebound triple-double in his debut with the Brooklyn Nets, who took down the Orlando Magic 122-115 on Saturday.

Harden spoke with reporters postgame about his performance.

"I'm a hooper. I'm very unselfish. I'm doing whatever it takes to win," Harden said.

Harden reiterated previous points about being unselfish and making his teammates better at his introductory press conference Friday following a question from Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports, who asked what aspects of his game would change or stay the same post-trade.

Harden said that it was his job to score when needed, get his shooters shots, get his bigs finishes around the rim and make "the entire team better."

"As long as I'm making my teammates better, it doesn't matter about the points," Harden said in closing.

"I think everybody knows I can score the ball at a high clip, and that's where the sacrifice comes in at."

Harden did a little of everything for the Nets en route to his monster stat line. He only needed 18 field-goal attempts for his 32 points and posted his highest single-game assist total since dishing 17 dimes in his 2020-21 season debut.

Harden added four steals and a block in the seven-point win, which moved the 8-6 Nets to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. He did commit nine turnovers, but Harden connected on all eight of his free-throw attempts in the final three minutes to seal the victory.

Harden will hit the court next on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) against the Milwaukee Bucks.