    WWE Announces Tampa, Arlington, Los Angeles as Future WrestleMania Venues in Video

    January 17, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - A record crowd of 101,763 fans from all 50 states and 35 countries at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for WWE)

    WWE announced locations for WrestleManias 37, 38 and 39 on Saturday:

    Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, will be the home for WrestleMania 37, which will be held on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, copying the two-night format that WWE adopted for WrestleMania 36 last year.

    Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium was originally supposed to host WrestleMania 37, but California state health regulations mandate that fans cannot attend sporting events amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    WrestleMania will return to Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium for the 38th edition of pro wrestling's premier event, which will occur on April 3, 2022. WrestleMania 32 was also held at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. A WrestleMania-record 101,763 fans were in attendance, per Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News.

    SoFi Stadium may no longer be the WrestleMania 37 host, but WWE will head to L.A. for WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023.

    For now, WWE's next pay-per-view will be Royal Rumble, set for Sunday, Jan. 31, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

      Future WrestleMania Sites

      2021: Tampa - Raymond James Stadium 2022: Dallas - AT&T Stadium 2023: Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

