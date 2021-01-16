    Pacers' Caris LeVert out Indefinitely After MRI Shows Small Mass on Kidney

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 17, 2021
    Alerted 18m ago in the B/R App

    BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 12: Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 12, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler

    The Indiana Pacers announced that guard Caris LeVert is out indefinitely after an MRI showed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical.

    "We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process, and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible," LeVert said in a statement, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

    LeVert, who spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Brooklyn Nets, landed with the Pacers as part of a four-team deal that included 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden going from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn.

    The physical was being conducted prior to the trade's finalization, per the Pacers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported earlier Saturday that "an issue was discovered" during LeVert's physical and that the Pacers received an additional second-round draft selection and cash to officially finalize the four-team trade.

    Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard also released a statement:

    "We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost. His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able."

    LeVert, 26, averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game for the Nets this season.

    Related

      Report: Pacers Get Extra 2nd-Round Pick Harden Trade

      Report: Pacers Get Extra 2nd-Round Pick Harden Trade
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Report: Pacers Get Extra 2nd-Round Pick Harden Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      PG: 'People Saw Weakness in Me' in Playoffs, 'That Fueled Me'

      Clippers star says playoff struggles provided motivation for season

      PG: 'People Saw Weakness in Me' in Playoffs, 'That Fueled Me'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      PG: 'People Saw Weakness in Me' in Playoffs, 'That Fueled Me'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Contracts NBA Teams Would Love to Trade 👋

      @danfavale tackles the most difficult contract situations in the NBA ➡️

      Contracts NBA Teams Would Love to Trade 👋
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Contracts NBA Teams Would Love to Trade 👋

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest

      Veteran guard has been talking 'with a handful of teams' about an NBA return (Yahoo)

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report