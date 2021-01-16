Pacers' Caris LeVert out Indefinitely After MRI Shows Small Mass on Kidney

Nathaniel S. Butler

The Indiana Pacers announced that guard Caris LeVert is out indefinitely after an MRI showed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical.

"We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process, and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible," LeVert said in a statement, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

LeVert, who spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Brooklyn Nets, landed with the Pacers as part of a four-team deal that included 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden going from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn.

The physical was being conducted prior to the trade's finalization, per the Pacers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported earlier Saturday that "an issue was discovered" during LeVert's physical and that the Pacers received an additional second-round draft selection and cash to officially finalize the four-team trade.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard also released a statement:

"We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost. His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able."

LeVert, 26, averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game for the Nets this season.