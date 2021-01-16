    Report: Pacers Get Extra 2nd-round Pick in James Harden Trade After LeVert Physical

    Adam WellsJanuary 17, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) looks for his next move during the first quarter of an NBA basketball gam, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Pacers will receive a second-round draft pick from the Cavs and cash to complete the deal after an issue was found in Caris LeVert's physical. 

    The Nets officially announced the acquisition of James Harden in a three-team trade involving the Rockets and Cavaliers on Thursday

    LeVert was sent from Brooklyn to Houston as part of that deal, but ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets were going to send the 26-year-old to Indiana in exchange for Victor Oladipo. 

    The Pacers officially announced their acquisition of LeVert on Saturday.

    Oladipo has been with the Pacers since being acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2017. He ranked third on the team in scoring with 20 points per game in 2020-21 prior to the deal. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Indiana originally selected LeVert with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. His draft rights were traded to the Nets before the start of that season in exchange for Thaddeus Young.

    LeVert has spent the past five seasons in Brooklyn. He is averaging 18.5 points and a career-high six assists per game in 12 contests this season. 

    The Pacers are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday. 

