Video: Watch LeBron James in 1st 'Space Jam 2' Teaser Footage

Footage featuring LeBron James in his Tune Squad jersey from Space Jam 2 has been unveiled by HBO Max.

In a trailer featuring a look at 2021 movies set to be released by the streaming service, James, Bugs Bunny and other members of the Looney Tunes are briefly shown:

A sequel to the 1995 movie starring Michael Jordan, Space Jam: A New Legacy sees James step into the lead role. He and his son Bronny (played by Ceyair J. Wright), get trapped in a virtual-reality world and have to lead the Looney Tunes in a matchup against a roster of digitized basketball champions in order to return home.

This will mark the first lead role for James in a feature film. The four-time NBA MVP previously had a supporting turn in Trainwreck and a voiceover role in the animated film Smallfoot.

Space Jam 2 is set to be released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

