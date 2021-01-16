    Video: Watch LeBron James in 1st 'Space Jam 2' Teaser Footage

    Adam WellsJanuary 17, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)

    Footage featuring LeBron James in his Tune Squad jersey from Space Jam 2 has been unveiled by HBO Max. 

    In a trailer featuring a look at 2021 movies set to be released by the streaming service, James, Bugs Bunny and other members of the Looney Tunes are briefly shown:

    A sequel to the 1995 movie starring Michael Jordan, Space Jam: A New Legacy sees James step into the lead role. He and his son Bronny (played by Ceyair J. Wright), get trapped in a virtual-reality world and have to lead the Looney Tunes in a matchup against a roster of digitized basketball champions in order to return home. 

    This will mark the first lead role for James in a feature film. The four-time NBA MVP previously had a supporting turn in Trainwreck and a voiceover role in the animated film Smallfoot. 

    Space Jam 2 is set to be released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16. 

    Editor's note: Bleacher Report and HBO Max are owned by WarnerMedia.

