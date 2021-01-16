The Rock Announces 'Young Rock' TV Series Will Premiere Feb. 16 on NBC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Saturday that Young Rock—a sitcom based on his life as an adolescent—will debut Feb. 16 on NBC.

The Rock made it official with an Instagram post: "Appreciate all your early buzz for our NBC comedy @nbcyoungrock about all the crazy s--t that’s been my life throughout the years."

Johnson also wrote: "Yesterday's headlines are today's punchlines and I'm grateful to share all the life lessons I've learned thru the lens of making ya laugh a little."

Nellie Andreeva of Deadline reported Friday that Young Rock and Kenan, starring Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, will debut Feb. 16 as part of the 8 p.m. ET block.

Young Rock will provide viewers with a humorous look at Johnson's upbringing, including what it was like to be part of a legendary wrestling family, as his father (Rocky Johnson) and grandfather (High Chief Peter Maivia) are both WWE Hall of Famers.

It will also explore the circumstances that led to Johnson becoming a star football player at the University of Miami in the early 1990s.

Johnson went on to become one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history as The Rock in WWE, and he is now among the most successful actors in Hollywood.

He has starred in film franchises such as Fast & Furious and Jumanji and on the HBO drama series Ballers, and he will now look to establish himself behind the camera in the sitcom realm.

The Rock is serving as the executive producer of the show, and three different actors—Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu—will play him at various ages.