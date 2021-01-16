    The Rock Announces 'Young Rock' TV Series Will Premiere Feb. 16 on NBC

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 17, 2021

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Saturday that Young Rock—a sitcom based on his life as an adolescent—will debut Feb. 16 on NBC.

    The Rock made it official with an Instagram post: "Appreciate all your early buzz for our NBC comedy @nbcyoungrock about all the crazy s--t that’s been my life throughout the years."

    Johnson also wrote: "Yesterday's headlines are today's punchlines and I'm grateful to share all the life lessons I've learned thru the lens of making ya laugh a little."

    Nellie Andreeva of Deadline reported Friday that Young Rock and Kenan, starring Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, will debut Feb. 16 as part of the 8 p.m. ET block.

    Young Rock will provide viewers with a humorous look at Johnson's upbringing, including what it was like to be part of a legendary wrestling family, as his father (Rocky Johnson) and grandfather (High Chief Peter Maivia) are both WWE Hall of Famers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It will also explore the circumstances that led to Johnson becoming a star football player at the University of Miami in the early 1990s.

    Johnson went on to become one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history as The Rock in WWE, and he is now among the most successful actors in Hollywood.

    He has starred in film franchises such as Fast & Furious and Jumanji and on the HBO drama series Ballers, and he will now look to establish himself behind the camera in the sitcom realm.

    The Rock is serving as the executive producer of the show, and three different actors—Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu—will play him at various ages.

    Related

      Friday Night SmackDown Fallout

      😏 Adam Pearce tricks Roman Reigns 🔥 Bryan and Cesaro steal the show 📲 Catch up on last night's takes

      Friday Night SmackDown Fallout
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Friday Night SmackDown Fallout

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Rumors Heading to Royal Rumble 👀

      Breaking down the recent buzz on WWE's upcoming PPV

      Latest Rumors Heading to Royal Rumble 👀
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Latest Rumors Heading to Royal Rumble 👀

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Friday Night Smackdown Ratings Go Up

      Friday Night Smackdown Ratings Go Up
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Friday Night Smackdown Ratings Go Up

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      AEW Awards Show on Jan. 27 🚨

      ⭐ Shaq among star presenters 📺 Streams exclusively in the B/R app 🗳 Tap to cast your vote now

      AEW Awards Show on Jan. 27 🚨
      WWE logo
      WWE

      AEW Awards Show on Jan. 27 🚨

      Tntdrama
      via Tntdrama