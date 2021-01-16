Andre Drummond on Cavs Trade Rumors: 'There's Nothing I Can Do About That'

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond isn't dwelling on trade rumors swirling around him.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Drummond noted "there's nothing I can do about" the trade talk.

"I play the same way each and every night," he said Friday. "The trade, it is what it is. There's nothing I can do about that. If I do get traded, I don't control that either. I'm just here to play basketball with whatever jersey I have on. That's all I can focus on right now."

Drummond's short-term future in Cleveland became unclear when the team acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday as part of the three-team James Harden trade.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fedor reported Friday that Cleveland received calls "shortly after the Allen swap" from opposing teams asking about Drummond and backup center JaVale McGee.

Allen and Drummond are traditional centers who play close to the basket. Allen, 22, is five years younger and will be eligible for restricted free agency in the offseason. He averaged 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in 12 games with the Nets this season prior to the deal.

Drummond will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He was acquired by the Cavs in a February trade with the Detroit Pistons. The two-time All-Star has averaged 18.6 points and 13.9 rebounds in 20 games with Cleveland.