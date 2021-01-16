    Woj: James Harden Trade Gives Nets Insurance for Kevin Durant's Free Agency

    The Brooklyn Nets' blockbuster trade acquisition of James Harden from the Houston Rockets was reportedly "insurance" as they try to convince Kevin Durant, who can become a free agent after the 2021-22 season, to stay for the long haul.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained the Nets' mindset on Friday's NBA Countdown.

    "For Brooklyn, it is insurance for Kevin Durant's future with the Nets," Woj said. "Having James Harden on board, they don't wanna lose KD in free agency. It comes up quickly. He can become a free agent   all three of these players [including Kyrie Irving] could   at the end of next season."

    The Nets now have the high-end talent necessary to seriously compete for NBA titles beginning this season, but it sounds like the trade was also about trying to make sure the franchise's championship window extends beyond these next two seasons.

    A lot will depend on how the relationship between Durant, Harden and Irving works out.

    Not only can they all utilize player options to become free agents after next season, but Brooklyn only has two players   Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan   who are under contract beyond that.

    So by the start of the 2022-23 season, the Nets could either have the beginnings of a dynasty underway or the experiment could implode and send the franchise back to square one.

    Harden told reporters in his introductory press conference Friday the main focus at this point in his career has shifted from money to championships:

    "It's not a guarantee that me coming to Brooklyn is guaranteeing a title, but I think for me, giving myself a chance is very, very important. [When I was] younger, giving myself a chance [was important], but wanting to get paid and wanting to take care of my family was very, very important to me. Now, at this stage of my career, it's giving myself a chance to do something that I haven't accomplished yet in this league. That's very important to me now, and that's the situation that I'm in. That's why I'm here in Brooklyn. I'm excited for the opportunity. Obviously, we know it's not easy. It's not gonna be easy at all. But with this roster, this coaching staff and this organization, I think we have a legit chance."

    Durant and Harden are arguably the two most natural scorers on the planet, creating an absolute nightmare matchup for opposing defenses, but the X-factor will likely be getting full buy-in from Irving.

    The mercurial point guard has missed the team's last five games while away for personal reasons, and he lost nearly $900,000 between the $50,000 NBA fine based on an investigation into a social-media video that showed him maskless at a large gathering and the over $816,000 in forfeited salary.

    Irving is a six-time All-Star, and he showed his championship mettle en route to winning the 2016 title alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    If that version of the 28-year-old Duke product shows up for the Nets moving forward, you could make an argument they'll surpass the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers as the title favorite.

    Regardless of how it turns out, Brooklyn has certainly become a must-see attraction following the Harden trade.

