Carlos Correa, Shohei Ohtani, More Fail to Sign Contracts at Arbitration Deadline

John W. McDonough

Major League Baseball's Friday arbitration deadline came and went with numerous star players and teams failing to reach agreements.

Of note, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, Los Angeles Angels outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler are headed to arbitration.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 13-player list also includes Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Donovan Solano, Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka, New York Mets outfielder J.D. Davis, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi and Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.

Passan listed the differences in agreements between teams and players:

Correa most recently dominated in the 2020 postseason, hitting .362 with six home runs, 17 RBI and a 1.221 OPS. He helped the Astros come within one win from reaching their third World Series in four years, but the Tampa Bay Rays ultimately prevailed in the American League Championship Series.

The Rays feature two players on that list in Choi and Yarbrough. Choi's defensive wizardry at first base and his dominant ALCS performance (.385 batting average, 1.145 OPS) helped Tampa Bay make its first World Series since 2008. Yarbrough started nine of his 11 regular-season outings, posting a 3.56 ERA.

Buehler is arguably the most accomplished pitcher on the list, going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 2019. He shone in the 2020 playoffs, going 2-0 with 39 strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings.

The 2021 MLB season is scheduled to begin April 1.