Phillies Rumors: J.T. Realmuto Offered 5-Year Contract Worth More Than $100M

One month from the scheduled start of spring training, the Philadelphia Phillies have presented catcher J.T. Realmuto with a formal contract offer.

Per Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Phillies offered "five years and slightly north of $100 million" to the two-time All-Star.

As recently as Dec. 29, the Phillies had not made an offer to Realmuto, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, even though the sides were having conversations.

The Phils front office has undergone significant changes this offseason, as Dave Dombrowski was hired as president of baseball operations Dec. 11.

Stark noted Dombrowski confirmed a report by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he met with Realmuto and Realmuto's wife, Karie, last month. The recent offer was made "in the last week or so."

Realmuto's free agency is one of the questions hanging over the Phillies. Bryce Harper has made no secret that he wants the team to keep the 29-year-old.

The Phillies acquired Realmuto from the Miami Marlins for Jorge Alfaro, Sixto Sánchez, Will Stewart and international slot money in February 2019.

In two seasons, Realmuto has posted a .273/.333/.492 slash line with 36 homers and 115 RBI. He won his first Gold Glove Award and second Silver Slugger in 2019.