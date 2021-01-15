    Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Postponed amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 16, 2021

    Friday's NBA contest between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzles has been postponed for health and safety reasons after the T-Wolves did not have a required eight players available, the league announced:

    Tipoff was scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center. 

    It's the 13th postponement for the league this season and the third game originally scheduled for Friday to be delayed. A matchup between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, as well as a contest featuring the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns were also called off.

    The NBA mandates at least eight players must be available for each team in order to hold a game. 

    That rule saw the Philadelphia 76ers fall to the Denver Nuggets last week with half of its bench unavailable to play. Head coach Doc Rivers used just seven players in the 115-103 loss. Each active Sixer played at least 24 minutes with three players on the floor for more than 40 minutes. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's unclear when the Grizzlies-Timberwolves game could be made up.

    The NBA only released half of the league's schedule for each team ahead of the season to allow for likely postponements as it attempts to conduct its season in a pandemic outside of a bubble environment. 

    For now, both teams will get an extra day of rest. 

    The T-Wolves are scheduled to play at the Atlanta Hawks on Monday while the Grizzlies return home on Saturday to face the 76ers. 

    Related

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️

      @highkin discovers a travel loophole is among many reasons why players and coaches are frustrated by NBA's new protocols 📲

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Ruled Out vs. Magic

      Nets star 'has expressed a desire to return' but won't play Saturday due to health and safety protocols (ESPN)

      Kyrie Ruled Out vs. Magic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Ruled Out vs. Magic

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest

      Veteran guard has been talking 'with a handful of teams' about an NBA return (Yahoo)

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Trade-Target List 📝

      NBA trade deadline is two months away. We pick three players for each team to target 📲

      Every Team's Trade-Target List 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Every Team's Trade-Target List 📝

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report