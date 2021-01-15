Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: 'Heat's Interest Level is High' After James Harden Deal

Patrick Smith

Now that the first major domino of the NBA trade season has fallen, all eyes are on Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat have a "high" level of interest in acquiring Beal if the Wizards make him available.

Jackson did note there's no indication at this point that Washington will move Beal and the Heat likely wouldn't include Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Precious Achiuwa all together in a deal.

Miami's renewed interest in Beal comes after the Brooklyn Nets added James Harden in a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat are off to a slow start with a 4-6 record through 10 games. The reigning Eastern Conference champions rank 20th in offensive and defensive rating. They finished seventh and 11th, respectively, in those categories last season.

Jackson and Anthony Chiang reported in November that the Heat were "very interested" in Beal, putting him second on a hypothetical trade list behind Giannis Antetokoumpo.

Antetokoumpo has since re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for five years, making Beal the most-likely star left to possibly be traded this season.

Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard has been steadfast in saying that Beal remains committed to the organization.

Beal has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise rough start to the season for the Wizards. The 27-year-old is averaging an NBA-high 34.9 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting from the field.

Washington's 3-8 record is tied with the Toronto Raptors for the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference.