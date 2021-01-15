Pitbull Announces He's New Co-Owner of Team Trackhouse NASCAR Racing Team

Christian Petersen

Mr. 305 is out to prove he can conquer tracks as well as he can lay them down.

Recording artist Pitbull is now the co-owner of NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing Team, joining Justin Marks in the endeavor. The rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, tweeted that he's been a fan of stock car racing since he first watched the 1990 Tom Cruise film, Days of Thunder.

Trackhouse driver Daniel Suarez was among the first to congratulate his new boss on Twitter, while accounts across the sport shared their excitement.

Pitbull has appeared and performed at many NASCAR and racing events over the years. Now he'll have a permanent spot to watch the races from pit lane.

"Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing," NASCAR said in a statement. "We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Marks and Pitbull say they will also collaborate on Trackhouse's philanthropic efforts to further NASCAR-themed STEM education initiatives within inner-city charter schools through their partnership.