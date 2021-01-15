Highlights of James Harden's Introductory Nets Presser After Rockets Trade

Cato Cataldo

James Harden was officially introduced to the world as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

The former NBA MVP, along with Nets head coach Steve Nash, spoke with the media about his new team after getting traded by the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Harden used the stage to tell Brooklyn fans what type of player they are getting.

“Elite player," he said to describe himself. "Elite teammate. Elite leader. A guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to rack up as many wins as we can.”

Nash told reporters that Harden will start as soon as he's eligible, which could be as soon as Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

As for Harden's recent actions with the Rockets prior to the trade, Nash called it "fairly irrelevant" when weighed against the way he "carried that team for many years and gave them everything he had."

Harden also addressed the comments he made about his Houston teammates and the organization after Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I wasn't disrespectful to anyone," he said. "Those guys just got to Houston. I've been there a very long time. I just made a comment that the team as a whole wasn't good enough to compete for a title. ... At this stage in my career, that's what I'd love."

With Harden joining a roster that already features two of the NBA's most unique superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Nash doesn't envision there being a personality clash among them on the court.

"These guys, they want to win," he said. "And if they really want to win, they'll find a way to play together."

Even though Harden has been a ball-dominant scorer over the past eight seasons in Houston, the eight-time All-Star said he will have no problem giving up control if it helps the Nets win games.

“As long as I make my teammates better I don’t worry about the points," he explained.

The Nets already had high expectations before the trade. Durant has shown no rust in returning from the torn Achilles he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. He's averaging 29.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game with a 46.2 three-point percentage through nine games.

Irving, who has been away from the team since Jan. 7, will be eligible to return on Saturday if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.

Adding Harden to a roster with those two players only increases the pressure on Brooklyn to make a significant postseason run.

It might take some time for the three of them to gel perfectly, but the Nets have the potential to be the best team in the Eastern Conference after their blockbuster trade.