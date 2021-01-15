    Pope Francis Blesses Custom Hawks 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition Jersey

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2021

    Mondadori Portfolio

    The Atlanta Hawks celebrated the birthday of late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday by sending one of their MLK Nike City Edition jerseys to get blessed by Pope Francis.

    His custom-designed jersey included the No. 1 and his name on the back:

    King, who was assassinated in 1968, was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta.

    Five members of the National Basketball Players Association met with Pope Francis in November to discuss the "social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities."

    "We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis," former Hawk Kyle Korver said. "His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward."

    Anthony Tolliver added: "Today's meeting was an incredible experience. With the Pope's support and blessing, we are excited to head into this next season reinvigorated to keep pushing for change and bringing our communities together."

    Pope Francis credited the players for their efforts to lead the push for change.

    "You're champions," he said. "But also giving the example of teamwork, you've become a model, giving that good example of teamwork but always remaining humble ... and preserving your own humanity."

    The Hawks are scheduled to wear the MLK jerseys four times during the first half of the 2020-21 season, starting Monday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

