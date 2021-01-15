    South Carolina's Frank Martin Tests Positive for COVID-19 for 2nd Time

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021

    Icon Sportswire

    South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin said Friday he's tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time after an initial coronavirus diagnosis in May.

    "I'm feeling good now, but this thing kicked my tail this time around," Martin told reporters. "Physically, I feel fine right now, just waiting to get out of isolation and then do all the medical tests that come with the aftercare of this thing. I think it's important that we comprehend that I have dealt with it on two different occasions."

    The Gamecocks announced Martin, along with assistant coach Chuck Martin and staff member Doug Edwards, won't travel to Saturday's SEC road game against LSU because of COVID-19 protocols. Bruce Shingler will serve as the team's interim head coach.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

