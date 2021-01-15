Warriors' Kelly Oubre Says Ex-GF Makena Spooner LeDuff Tried to Extort Him for $3M

Noah Graham

Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has filed a lawsuit alleging his ex-girlfriend tried to extort him for millions of dollars.

Per TMZ Sports, Oubre said in the suit that Makena Spooner LeDuff recently "demanded that Kelly her pay her nearly $3 million or she would make public her false, scurrilous, and extortionate allegations by the end of the week."

Oubre's lawsuit also alleged LeDuff threatened to making several false allegations against him to "cause maximum and irreparable harm to Kelly, his reputation, and his career."

This marks the second time Oubre has filed suit against his LeDuff. The first came in 2019 when he accused LeDuff of stealing his dogs, slashing the tires on his car and refusing to leave his home after the two broke up.

TMZ noted that Oubre's dogs still haven't been returned to him.

Oubre is in his first season with the Warriors after being acquired in a November trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old previously played for the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns during his six-year NBA career.