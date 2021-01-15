    P.J. Tucker Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Expected to Engage for Veteran Forward

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021

    Logan Riely

    The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly "maintained contact" with the Houston Rockets about a potential trade for power forward P.J. Tucker.

    Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Thursday the Wolves are expected to "re-engage" the Rockets in discussions after James Harden's blockbuster trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

