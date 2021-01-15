    Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Exits vs. Pacers with Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Abbie Parr

    Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic is dealing with a significant injury once again.

    The Trail Blazers announced he suffered a fractured right wrist during Thursday's 111-87 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

    Nurkic did not make his debut during the 2019-20 season until July 31 inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble because of a serious leg injury he suffered in March 2019. He played just eight games last season but was a major reason Portland made the playoffs.

    In fact, he averaged a double-double of 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks a night in those eight games and then averaged a double-double of 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game during Portland's first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The hope for the Trail Blazers was Nurkic would carry over his strong play from the bubble and anchor the frontcourt throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

    Instead, he is likely looking at a long recovery period while the team will once again be short-handed in the frontcourt and more reliant on its dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That is especially the case because Hassan Whiteside is no longer on the roster, although the Trail Blazers can turn toward Enes Kanter, Harry Giles III and Robert Covington in the frontcourt while Nurkic is sidelined.

    Still, this is a difficult blow for a Portland squad that is battling for positioning in the daunting Western Conference at 7-5.

    Related

      Nurkic Injured, Blazers Blown Out By Pacers 111-87

      Nurkic Injured, Blazers Blown Out By Pacers 111-87
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Nurkic Injured, Blazers Blown Out By Pacers 111-87

      Ryan Rosback
      via Blazer's Edge

      Rockets Beat Spurs for 1st Win After Harden Trade

      Rockets Beat Spurs for 1st Win After Harden Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets Beat Spurs for 1st Win After Harden Trade

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodney Hood Needs to Facilitate More

      Rodney Hood Needs to Facilitate More
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Rodney Hood Needs to Facilitate More

      Kyle Garcia
      via Blazer's Edge

      Dame Wants to Be a Changemaker

      Dame Wants to Be a Changemaker
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Dame Wants to Be a Changemaker

      L. Hostetler
      via Blazer's Edge