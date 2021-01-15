Ryan Garcia Says He Wants Manny Pacquiao Fight, Talks Possible MMA Future

Tim Warner

Ryan Garcia has his next few years planned out in his head.

First, the 22-year-old takes down Gervonta Davis and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao before turning to MMA. Or maybe Garcia will call it a career by age 26.

Speaking to the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, both of those tracks seemed like viable options for one of the sport's rising stars.

"If I say it, I plan to do it," Garcia told Eisen about an early retirement. "... I still plan to retire at 26, yet if I am to return back to the ring, I will only battle people that people at that time say 'there's no way Ryan will beat him.'"

Garcia explained he'll use his time away from boxing to help "fight hate and confusion" across the country, but he would take on a challenge from anyone who thinks they can dethrone him, even if it comes from MMA.

Before all of that, Garcia wants Davis—the WBA lightweight title holder—who Garcia believes he can take care of in just two rounds.

If he has to fight one more time before Davis agrees to a deal, Garcia said he's willing to do so and specifically named Venezuelan Jorge Linares, but he wants his shot at the champ.

Garcia's reasoning for a bout with Pacquiao are admittedly more wholesome.

Looking back at Pacquiao's 2008 fight with Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia's current promoter, King Ryan said it was a passing-of-the-torch moment from one legend to the next. Stepping into the ring against Pacquiao would give Garcia an opportunity to carry that torch next.

"And now, guess what—it's my turn," Garcia told Eisen. "Maybe after Gervonta, hopefully, this is out of respect. ... Can we share that ring together and please pass that torch to me?"

Coming off a seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 that's only elevated his status in the sport, Garcia is aiming as high as he possibly can to prove he's the best in the world.

Fighting Pacquiao, however, is about respect. Garcia made it clear he wasn't calling out the 42-year-old. He just wants a chance to share the ring with the legend while he can.