Ryan Garcia Calls for Gervonta Davis Fight, Promises Win by Knockout in 2 Rounds

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Ryan Garcia is coming off an impressive win over Luke Campbell, but the lightweight boxer already has his eyes on Gervonta Davis.

Garcia called out the WBA lightweight champion in an interview with TMZ Sports this week.

"I don't have time for celebrations," he said. "I'm on one mission. I'm on a mission to knock out Gervonta Davis in two rounds. This man will go down, two rounds—that's a promise."

Davis, 26, is one of the top younger fighters in the world with a 24-0 record and 23 knockouts, including a recent win over Leo Santa Cruz, but Garcia believes this bout will determine his career.

"If you do not take this next fight from me, you will not be remembered," Garcia added. "Your legacy will forever be tainted if you do not accept this fight."

Garcia has been calling out Davis since at least 2018, but the potential bout is seemingly getting closer as the boxer continues to prove himself.

The 22-year-old improved to 21-0 with Saturday's seventh-round knockout of Campbell to win the WBC interim title. It was arguably the toughest fight in Garcia's career, and he showed he's a serious contender.

The rise through the rankings still hasn't affected Garcia's focus.

"I really want to be a man of my word. I really want to fight Tank," he said after his fight, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "I know people are worried about it [happening], but I'm ready for it."